Pederson (wrist) is being activated off the 10-day injured list and will be in the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old was eligible to be reinstated from the injured list Saturday and will end up spending just one extra day on the shelf. Pederson made all 10 of his appearances at designated hitter before going down with the wrist issue, and he went 8-for-33 with two home runs, nine RBI and three runs scored in 40 plate appearances.