Pederson went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's Cactus League loss to the Athletics.

Pederson struggled at the World Baseball Classic, going 1-for-9 with a double over three games with Israel. He's now back in Giants camp, and he's continuing with learning first base after starting there Friday. The 30-year-old is also likely to start primarily against right-handers while seeing time in the outfield and at designated hitter this season. Pederson is hitting .278 (5-for-18) across seven Cactus League games.