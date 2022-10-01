Pederson went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two walks and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pederson went nearly the whole year without a triple, but he's hit three of them in the last four games. The outfielder has gone 13-for-29 (.448) with five extra-base hits in his last eight contests as he surges late in the season. He's up to a .276/.352/.530 slash line with 23 home runs, three triples, 19 doubles, three stolen bases, 70 RBI and 56 runs scored through 130 games overall.