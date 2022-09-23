site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joc-pederson-sits-against-left-hander | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sits against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson isn't starting Friday against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pederson will get a breather since southpaw Tommy Henry is on the mound for Arizona on Friday. Luis Gonzalez is taking over in left field and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read