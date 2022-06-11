site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joc-pederson-sits-against-lefty-831172 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pederson will head to the bench with lefty Clayton Kershaw on the hill for the Dodgers. He could appear off the bench as a pinch hitter once a righty comes into the game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read