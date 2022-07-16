site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joc-pederson-sits-against-lefty-839845 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson isn't starting Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
Pederson will head to the bench after three consecutive starts since left-hander Eric Lauer is on the mound for the Brewers. Yermin Mercedes is starting in left field and batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read