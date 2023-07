Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Athletics.

Wilmer Flores will take a turn as the Giants' designated hitter as they face off against A's left-hander Hogan Harris. Oakland is actually starting right-hander Freddy Tarnok, but Harris is set up for bulk relief. Pederson has batted just .120 with a .513 OPS in 34 plate appearances this year versus southpaws.