Pederson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson will take a seat for the second day in a row while the Giants face a left-handed starter (Tarik Skubal) in the makeup game with Detroit. Despite not starting in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals, Pederson accounted for the Giants' only run of the day when he slugged a seventh-inning pinch-hit home run, his 10th of the season.