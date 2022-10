Pederson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Diego, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson started the past seven games and caught fire at the plate and hit .409 with a double, three triples, a home run, four RBI and seven runs, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Sean Manaea on the mound for the Padres. Austin Slater will start in left field and bat leadoff.