Giants' Joc Pederson: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson isn't starting Friday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Pederson drew a start against a left-handed pitcher Tuesday but will retreat to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound Friday. Yermin Mercedes is starting in left field and batting third.
