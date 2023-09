Pederson isn't in the Giants' lineup Friday against Colorado, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After going 5-for-19 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored across his last six games, Pederson will get a breather for Friday's series opener. Mike Yastrzemski, Luis Matos and Mitch Haniger will start across the outfield while Michael Conforto serves as the Giants' DH.