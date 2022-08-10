site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joc-pederson-sitting-versus-lefty-845159 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 10, 2022
at
2:20 pm ET
•
1 min read
Pederson will sit Wednesday versus the Padres.
Pederson will take a seat as the
Giants face off with the Padres and left-hander Sean Manaea on Wednesday. Luis Gonzalez will slide over to left field while Austin Slater enters the lineup in center field and bats leadoff in the series finale.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read