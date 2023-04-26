Pederson isn't starting Wednesday against St. Louis, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With the left-handed Steven Matz starting on the mound for the Cardinals, Pederson will begin Wednesday's contest in the dugout. Michael Conforto will instead serve as San Francisco's DH, opening up a spot for Austin Slater to start in center field and bat leadoff.
