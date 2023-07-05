Pederson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Wilmer Flores will serve as the Giants' designated hitter with left-hander Tommy Milone set to take the mound for Seattle. Pederson has drawn only 19 plate appearances versus southpaws this year.
