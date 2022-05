Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson will take a seat Wednesday as the Giants take on left-hander Kyle Freeland. The outfielder has gone 2-for-20 with a homer and three RBI in his last six games, so the day off could help him get back into his groove. Darin Ruf will enter the lineup in left field and bat second in the series finale.