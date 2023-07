Pederson is hitting .161 with a .333 OBP and one extra-base hit (a triple) over his last 10 games.

He remains a staple in the top four spots of the lineup against right-handed pitching while sitting against all southpaws. Pederson is hitting .245/.373/.447 with eight home runs in 51 games this season. His 22.8 percent strikeout rate is his lowest mark since 2019, while his 15 percent walk rate is the best mark he has posted since 2015.