Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pederson is hitting .261 (12-for-46) with five extra-base hits and six RBI over 14 contests in September. His homer in the first inning put the Giants ahead 2-0, but the lead was gone by the end of the second. The veteran slugger is up to 14 homers, 50 RBI, 56 runs scored and a .248/.357/.432 slash line through 111 contests in his customary strong-side platoon role.