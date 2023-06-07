Pederson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Pederson missed over three weeks with a hand injury. With the Giants taking control of the game early, he ceded his spot in the lineup to pinch hitter Wilmer Flores in the seventh inning. Pederson should be in the lineup as a strong-side platoon option at designated hitter going forward, but he's unlikely to play much versus southpaws. In that role, he's posted a .241/.366/.494 slash line with five home runs, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 27 contests.