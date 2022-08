Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday after missing the previous two games with a groin injury, and he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Friars. Thairo Estrada will move out to left field with Wilmer Flores covering the keystone.