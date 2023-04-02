Pederson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.
The veteran outfielder took Clarke Schmidt deep in the fourth inning to get the Giants on the board, then crossed the plate in the ninth on a Mike Yastrzemski double. Pederson has his first homer of 2023 in the books after slugging 23 in 433 plate appearances last season, and he figures to be productive again in a strong-side platoon role.
More News
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Scratched with lower-body tightness•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Returns to team following WBC•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Getting look at first base•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Back with Giants on Q.O.•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sits versus southpaw•