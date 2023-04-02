Pederson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.

The veteran outfielder took Clarke Schmidt deep in the fourth inning to get the Giants on the board, then crossed the plate in the ninth on a Mike Yastrzemski double. Pederson has his first homer of 2023 in the books after slugging 23 in 433 plate appearances last season, and he figures to be productive again in a strong-side platoon role.