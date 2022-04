Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

He got the start in left field and batted cleanup in both games, but Pederson found less success in the nightcap, going 0-for-4. The veteran outfielder has had a strong start to the season, slashing .310/.355/.621 through nine games with three solo homers accounting for all his RBI.