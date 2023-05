Pederson is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson takes a seat after homering and drawing a pair of walks while also being hit by a pitch against Arizona on Friday. The left-handed hitter was hit in the hand, so it's possible his absence is related to that occurrence. Wilmer Flores will be the designated hitter and hit second against Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks.