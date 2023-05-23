Pederson (hand) was still unable to grip the bat at full strength as of Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson had been aiming to return to the Giants on their current road trip, which began Monday in Minnesota and runs through the coming weekend, but that seems doubtful to happen. He was placed on the injured list May 15 due to a right hand contusion and the swelling has yet to fully dissipate.