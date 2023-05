Pederson (hand) will be unavailable for Monday's game against the Phillies, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler stated that Pederson is still too sore to take the field, and he'll miss his third consecutive matchup after being struck by a pitch on his right hand on a bunt attempt. J.D. Davis could once again man the designated hitter spot with Pederson out of commission.