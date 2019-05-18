Bart (hand) is about 10 days from getting into an extended spring training game, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Bart fractured his left hand in mid-April, but he's been progressing nicely and should return to game action in just over a week. The Giants are unlikely to rush one of their top prospects back before he's ready, so don't be surprised if they exercise caution with the backstop.

