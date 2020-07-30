Bart has been taking grounders at first base at the alternate training site and could be called up Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Since the threshold for accruing service time has passed for this season, Bart wouldn't accrue a year of service if he's called up this weekend. The Giants have said in the past that they want Bart to learn another defensive versatility before joining the major-league roster, and he's been able to work at first base with the club in West Sacramento. With no minor-league games this season, the 23-year-old's presence on the 30-man roster could allow him to continue developing in live games during the 2020 season.