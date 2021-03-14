Bart is 6-for-13 with one home run, three runs scored, two RBI, two walks and two stolen bases through seven spring training games.

It's the 24-year-old's third year in big-league camp with the Giants, and he's impressed at the plate each year. Bart made the jump to the majors last season and struggled with a .608 OPS and 36.9 percent strikeout rate, but he should be headed to Triple-A for 2021 to continue his progression. Buster Posey is back as the starter after opting out in 2020, and Curt Casali signed over the offseason to likely operate as the primary backup catcher.