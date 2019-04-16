Bart has been diagnosed with a fractured left hand and is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart exited Monday night's minor-league game after getting drilled by a pitch on the hand, and the injury will result in an extended absence for one of San Francisco's top prospects. The good news is that the fracture is on Bart's non-throwing hand, which should make for a quicker recovery.