Bart went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI for Triple-A Sacramento in its 4-3 win over Reno.

Just over a month into the minor-league season, Bart has already churned out seven multi-hit games at Sacramento. The 24-year-old catcher is now slashing .358/.411/.642 through 73 plate appearances in the minors, but a call-up to the big leagues likely won't be in the forecast for Bart unless No. 1 backstop Buster Posey is forced to the injured list at some point.