site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joey-bart-hits-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joey Bart: Hits bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bart isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Padres.
Bart will get a breather after recording hits in four of the last five contests. Tyler Heineman will start behind the dish as Johnny Cueto is expected to take the mound for the Giants on Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read