Giants' Joey Bart: Homers in return to action
Bart (hand) went 2-for-3 with a home run, walk, three RBI and three runs in his return from the 7-day injured list in High-A San Jose's 9-4 win over Modesto.
Sidelined since April 15 with a fractured hand, Bart displayed little rust in his return to action, reaching base three times while going deep for the third time this season. There's always a concern with a hitters' power being sapped upon returning from a hand injury, so it's especially encouraging that Bart was able to leave the yard in the first game back. Though Bart is widely viewed as the top catching prospect currently in the minors, he may lose that distinction once 2019 No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman debuts in affiliated ball.
