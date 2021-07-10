Manager Gabe Kapler announced Friday that Bart (foot) has joined the Giants' taxi squad and could be an option to be activated over the weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the Curt Casali and Chadwick Tromp both on the 26-man roster, Bart isn't immediately needed following Buster Posey's (thumb) Friday placement on the injured list. Nonetheless, Kapler's update indicates that Bart has gotten past the foot injury he suffered last week, as he represents an option to join the roster at some point during the series against Washington.