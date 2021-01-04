Bart is expected to open the year in the minors after the Giants signed Curt Casali to a major-league deal Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 2018 second-overall pick got called up ahead of schedule last year due to Buster Posey's opt out, but he didn't exactly prove to be big-league ready, hitting .233/.288/.320 a 36.9 percent strikeout rate and a 2.7 percent walk rate in 33 games. The acquisition of Casali means the Giants now have a veteran backup for Posey, allowing Bart to finish his development in the minors before pushing for his second chance at the highest level.