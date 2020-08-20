The Giants called up Bart from their alternate training site ahead of Thursday's game against the Angels.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft and one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball, Bart will make the jump to the majors with less than 100 plate appearances of Double-A experience under his belt. Despite his lack of high-level experience, the 23-year-old should prove to be an immediate upgrade over the Giants' current backstop tandem of Chadwick Tromp (.521 OPS) and Tyler Heineman (.503 OPS). Expect Bart to immediately settle into an everyday role behind the dish with San Francisco, and the Giants could look to keep his bat in the lineup by deploying him as a designated hitter on his non-catching days. Bart slashed .284/.343/.542 with 29 home runs in 130 games over his two seasons in the minors.