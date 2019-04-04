Bart is opening the year with High-A San Jose, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft demolished short-season pitching after signing, but this will be a much fairer test for the 22-year-old backstop. He will probably rake again in the California League, and his defense is good enough that it won't slow his ascent up the minor-league ranks.

