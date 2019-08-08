Giants' Joey Bart: Promoted to Double-A
Bart was promoted to Double-A Richmond on Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 22-year-old catcher hit .265/.315/.479 with 12 home runs in 251 plate appearances in the California League. Double-A will be a very fair test for Bart, as he was a little old for High-A. He will clearly hit for power and will clearly stick at catcher, but the jury is still out on whether he will be capable of posting high batting averages and on-base percentages against MLB pitchers. If he fares well in the upper levels of the minors, Bart could make his big-league debut next summer.
