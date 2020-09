Bart went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 23-5 win over the Rockies.

Bart also reached base a fourth time when he was hit by a pitch. After recording exactly one hit in each of his first four MLB games, Bart had fallen into a 1-for-19 slump before breaking out Tuesday along with a number of teammates, as San Francisco's 27 hits were the most by an NL team since 1999.