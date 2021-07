Bart was recalled by the Giants on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Bart will give the Giants an extra catcher for the final two days before the break after Buster Posey (thumb) hit the injured list Thursday. He's swung a hot bat in 35 games for Triple-A Sacramento, homering eight times while slashing .338/.400/.581. He'll head straight into the starting lineup, catching and batting seventh against the Nationals. Logan Webb was optioned in a corresponding move.