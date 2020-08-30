site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bart is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bart started the past six games and will receive a day off while mired in a 1-for-18 slump. Chadwick Tromp will catch Johnny Cueto in the series finale for the Giants.
