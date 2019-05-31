Bart (hand) stated that he could return to action "any day now," Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart has been sidelined with fractured metacarpal after getting drilled by a pitch April 15. The Giants' top catching prospect has been rehabbing his hand at the team's spring training facility, but it sounds like he is getting ready to return to, presumably, High-A San Jose shortly. Bart was slashing .270/.341/.541 prior to landing on the injured list.