Giants' Joey Bart: Returning Tuesday
Bart (hand) will be activated from the minor-league injured list Tuesday, San Jose Giants broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.
Bart has been out with a fractured hand since mid-April. He was initially given a 4-to-6 week timeline but will wind up missing seven weeks. The 22-year-old hit .270/.341/.541 in 10 games for High-A San Jose before suffering the injury.
