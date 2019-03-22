Bart was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart left quite an impression during his first major-league spring training as he slashed .350/.381/.600 with two doubles and a home run in 20 at-bats. The 22-year-old spent the bulk of 2018 at Low-A Salem-Keizer and posted a .983 OPS, and is ticketed to begin the 2019 season at High-A San Jose.

