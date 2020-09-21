site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Riding bench Monday
RotoWire Staff
Bart isn't in Monday's lineup against the Rockies.
Bart will remain on the bench for a second straight game with Johnny Cueto starting Monday's series opener against the Rockies. Chadwick Tromp will take over as the catcher in his absence.
