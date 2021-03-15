The Giants optioned Bart to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league campaign along with Buster Posey's decision to opt out, Bart received his first taste of the big leagues last season, despite having only 22 games' worth of experience above the High-A level. The 24-year-old put together a few quality games to begin his major-league career, but he slumped badly in September to finish with a .233/.288/.320 slash line and 36.9 K% over 111 plate appearances. With Posey back in the fold, Bart will get some more development time in the minors to begin 2021, but he'll likely get another trial with the Giants at some point during the season.