Bart will head to the bench Saturday after starting in back-to-back games following his Thursday callup, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Despite figuring to star in an everyday role behind the plate following his callup Thursday, Bart will head to the bench after going 2-for-7 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his first two starts. Chadwick Tromp will get the nod behind the plate in favor of Bart on Saturday.