Bart is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle suggests it could end up being a two-day break for Bart, with Johnny Cueto slated to start Monday's opener against Colorado. Bart, like all young players, will need to make some adjustments; he is just 2-for-his-last-19 and is batting .241/.302/.304 through 86 plate appearances.