Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that Bart is unlikely to serve as the Giants' primary catcher to begin the 2020 season, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Bart was unlikely to make the Opening Day roster heading into summer camp, but the Giants' catcher position opened up Friday after Buster Posey announced that he is opting out of the 2020 season. However, both Kapler and general manager Farhan Zaidi said that they feel as though Bart still has some development left and isn't a likely candidate to replace Posey. Tyler Heineman and Rob Brantly are the most likely options to handle the bulk of the work behind the plate this year.