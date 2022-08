The Giants claimed Bermudez off waivers from the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear what the Giants see in Bermudez, who has struggled miserably with an 8.55 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 16 home runs allowed in 67.1 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land this season. Regardless, the 26-year-old figures to join the Giants' Triple-A club.