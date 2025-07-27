Ortiz (undisclosed) has gone 4-for-11 with a double, a walk, three RBI and three runs in three games for Single-A San Jose since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Ortiz had been out of action for San Jose for over three months before he made his return to the lineup Thursday. The 20-year-old outfielder was cleared to join the Giants' California League affiliate after he completed two separate rehab assignments in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.