Single-A San Jose placed Ortiz on its 7-day injured list in April due to an unspecified injury.

Ortiz initially appeared to be in line for a brief stay on the shelf, as he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 13. The 20-year-old outfielder went 3-for-17 games over five games in Arizona but hasn't played since May 20, which indicates that he experienced a setback at some point along the way.